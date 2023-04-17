76,010 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,943,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 271.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79,614 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

About Viemed Healthcare

Shares of VMD opened at $10.33 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

