Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.62 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 million, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

