14,747 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

NYSE:MC opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

