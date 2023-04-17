Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $607,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE:ASPN opened at $5.92 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

