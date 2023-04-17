Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 164.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.39 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107,832 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,462 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

