Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $104,765,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,156,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $777.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

