Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 21,523 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ford Motor Price Performance
Shares of F stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.
