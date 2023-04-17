Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after purchasing an additional 859,527 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

