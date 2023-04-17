MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

4/4/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/3/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($282.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($259.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €243.00 ($264.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/29/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/27/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/21/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($259.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/16/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($282.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTX stock opened at €228.90 ($248.80) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($256.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €206.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

