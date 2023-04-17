Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,738.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,615.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,542.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.