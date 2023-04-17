Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.29% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IYG stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.