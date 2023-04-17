Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,364 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

IVLU stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

