Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

