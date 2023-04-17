Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,944 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

