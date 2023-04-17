Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 141,977 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $907.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

