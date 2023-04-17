Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $213.23 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.