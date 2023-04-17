Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

