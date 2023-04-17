Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

