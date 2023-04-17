Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

