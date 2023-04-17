Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,649 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

