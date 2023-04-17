Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KLA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.04 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

