Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 336 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stepan were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $99.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

