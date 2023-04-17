Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

