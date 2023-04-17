Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZN opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.