Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

