Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $387.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

