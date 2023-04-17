WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in WestRock by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:WRK opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
WestRock Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
