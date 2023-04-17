Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,388 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

