Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 425 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TKR opened at $77.44 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

