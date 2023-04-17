Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,330,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

