Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

