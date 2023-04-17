A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,944,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,751,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

