Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 997,500 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,836,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

ASPS stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.