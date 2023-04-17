Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Increases By 66.7%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 80.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

