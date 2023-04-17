Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Declines By 20.5%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arko Stock Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ ARKOW opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Arko has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Get Arko alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.