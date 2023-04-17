Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 144.4% in March

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8 %

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

ARTW stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

