Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Down 65.4% in March

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANZU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

