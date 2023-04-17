American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 382,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

About American Outdoor Brands

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

