Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 75.3% in March

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.61 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.