Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 75.3% in March

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.61 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.