Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 34.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

