Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 34.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.