AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.