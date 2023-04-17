Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

WHR opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

