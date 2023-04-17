Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anghami Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Anghami stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

