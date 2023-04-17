Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $95.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,923 shares in the company, valued at $23,142,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,250 shares of company stock worth $8,542,990. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

