Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.9 %

MBUU opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Malibu Boats by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

