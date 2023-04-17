Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

