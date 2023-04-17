Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of FibroGen worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 67.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

FibroGen Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.63 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.