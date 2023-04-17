Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. SVB Securities upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

