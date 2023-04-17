Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $338.63 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

