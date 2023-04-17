Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

